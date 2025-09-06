Thane: Massive Fire Erupts At Dyeing Unit In Bhiwandi, No Casualties Reported - Videos Surface | ANI

Thane: A fire broke out in a single-storey dyeing unit in Maharashtra's Thane district, a fire official said on Saturday.

There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted at the premises in the Kamatghar area in Bhiwandi town around 10 pm on Friday, the official said.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Fire broke out at a textile dyeing unit in Bhiwandi's Kamatghar Area. Fire tenders carried out firefighting operations. More details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/jQMxkN7ofj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 5, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Huge fire broke out at a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi. Fire tenders present on the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/28LDiA7ZCQ — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

He said that the firefighting operations have continued overnight, and two fire engines are at the scene to bring the blaze under control.

The presence of cloth material in the unit aggravated the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained.

