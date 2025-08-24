 Bizarre! Mysterious Fire Breaks Out At Sealed Pharma Factory
Bizarre! Mysterious Fire Breaks Out At Sealed Pharma Factory

The factory had been sealed by DRI after they found 36 kg of Mephedrone drugs in powder form

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 11:27 PM IST
Bizarre! Mysterious Fire Breaks Out At Sealed Pharma Factory Despite Being Sealed |

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A mysterious fire broke out on Sunday at Meghnagar Pharma Private Limited in Jhabua district's industrial area. This is the same factory where drugs worth Rs 168 crore were caught ten months ago by the Directorate Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The factory had been sealed by DRI after they found 36 kg of Mephedrone drugs in powder form and 112 kg in liquid form. Despite being sealed, thieves had been stealing materials from different parts of the factory over time.

When the fire started, local officials including Police Station In-charge KL Barkade, CMO Rahul Singh Verma and Tehsildar rushed to the spot. They called DRI officers and got permission to break the sealed lock to fight the fire. Fire tenders came from Meghnagar and Thandla Municipal Council to control the flames.

The most puzzling part is how the fire started in a sealed factory with no electricity connection and no people around. It has been raining continuously in the area, making the fire even more mysterious. Police suspect this might be the work of thieves who have been gradually stealing materials from the factory.

When officials entered the factory after breaking the lock, they found that many items were missing. Scrap materials, doors, windows and office equipment had been taken out over time. This shows that people had been entering the sealed factory illegally.

Four people including the factory director and operator were arrested earlier for making illegal drugs. The DRI had also seized machines used for drug production from this factory.

Police have prepared a report of the incident but say only DRI officials can determine what damage was caused and whether any evidence was destroyed.

