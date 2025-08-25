Over 6k Check-Ups On Day 1 Of Health Camp At Holkar College In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large-scale divisional-level free health camp commenced at Holkar College on Saturday, attracting a huge turnout of students, faculty members and common citizens.

The camp offered free diagnostic services for high blood pressure, diabetes, dental issues, eye diseases, thyroid disorders and more with the help of advanced medical equipment.

To handle the rush, the number of diagnostic machines, including sonography, mammography and ECG units was increased, ensuring maximum people could undergo tests and benefit from the initiative.

Doctors from various government and private medical colleges, along with research scholars, paramedical staff, and volunteers, extended their services. After diagnosis, patients were provided free medicines and medical consultation.

Highlighting the scale of the effort, CMHO Dr Madhav Hasani informed that over 6,000 health check-ups were conducted on the first day alone. These included 664 blood tests, 80 ultrasounds, 82 X-rays and 80 UCG tests, along with 2,216 symptomatic health screenings.

Additionally, 21 donors contributed blood, while free distribution of medicines continued throughout the day.

The camp also saw enthusiastic participation from Holkar College students and professors, many of whom volunteered for blood donation. Organizers said that identified patients would be monitored continuously, with their data recorded on a special portal and mobile application being developed to track patient history, illnesses and available treatments for future follow-ups.

The camp, which is expected to continue for the coming days, is being hailed as a major step towards making healthcare accessible to the masses, especially for early detection and treatment of lifestyle-related diseases.