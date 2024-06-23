Bhopal: Athletes Criticise Coaching Standards At Tatya Tope Sports Academy, Authorities Deny Claims

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several athletes from Tatya Tope Sports Academy have voiced alarming concerns over the deplorable state of coaching at the academy. The players accuse the academy's administration of gross negligence, citing a complete lack of organised and effective training sessions. Players from tennis, judo and wrestling complained about poorly organised training sessions.

Tennis: Day boarding students of the academy complain about absence of regular coach

A tennis player from the academy told Free Press that the day boarding programme suffers due to lack of proper coaching. There isn't a coach for us; the coach is absent and the one who is there does not take training sessions. One parent, whose son practices tennis at the academy, highlighted the absence of a dedicated coach. He said, 'Here they do not have a proper coach and if I enroll my child in another place, the cost is very high'.

Judo: Judokas express dissatisfaction with coach

In judo, the situation appears to be similar. Judokas have expressed dissatisfaction with their coach, accusing him of failing to organise effective training sessions. 'We do have a coach, but our coach isn't organising training sessions properly for us; only rarely does he take us for practice', a judoka stated.

Wrestling: No proper training sessions held

In wrestling too, allegations against the coach include not only inadequate training but also threats of expulsion for those who oppose her methods. A player told Free Press that we have registered a complaint about our coach many times, but no action has been taken.

Authority feigns ignorance

When Free Press spoke to ADG & Director, Sports and Youth Welfare, Ravi Kumar Gupta, he said that he has not received any complaint regarding the matter. He added, without being fully informed about the issue, he is unable to provide a comment. To the best of his knowledge, he is not aware of any such problems, he claimed.