MP: Two Bike-riding Miscreants Snatch Female MPPSC Candidate's Bag On The Road; Suspects In Custody...

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): After appearing for the first shift of the MPPSC exam, a competitive exam candidate, Mohini Goswami, was returning home when two bike-riding miscreants snatched her bag near Patwa Tiraha. The bag contained her admission card and some documents. Mohini reported the incident to the Kotwali police station.

In response, the police took swift action, arresting two suspects for questioning. Additionally, they helped Mohini obtain an online admission card, allowing her to enter the examination hall for the second shift. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced.

According to reports, Mohini Goswami was returning home from the Government High School located in Civil Line after completing the first shift of the exam. Around 12:13 PM, two assailants on a motorcycle snatched her bag and fled towards Town Hall.

Eyewitnesses reported that the miscreants even collided with an auto-rickshaw during their escape. The incident left the candidate shaken, and the police were promptly informed. Based on CCTV footage, the police quickly apprehended the two suspects from Gandhi Park.

Datia SP Sunil Kumar Shivhare stated that the police are interrogating the suspects and investigating their involvement in other similar incidents. Meanwhile, Mohini was provided with an online admission card, ensuring her timely entry into the second shift exam hall.

Regarding the case, the police confirmed the arrest of both suspects and are conducting further questioning. They are also gathering information on other robberies the suspects may have committed.