MP Shocker: Gwalior Man's Body Found Hanging, Transported To Hospital In Garbage Truck

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a dead body of a 30-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Gwalior was transported to the hospital in a garbage truck.

The deceased was a young man whose body was found hanging from a tree behind Aadesh Dhaba near Highway 52. This incident occurred in Khilchipur on Sunday.

The owner of the field, Dhanshyam Malakar, saw the body and informed the police. Upon investigation, the police identified the deceased as Hemraj Soundhiya, a 30-year-old resident of Todari village in the Rajgarh police station area.

The police notified Hemraj's family, and his relatives arrived in Khilchipur. According to Hemraj's brother, Vikram Soundhiya, Hemraj used to drive a tractor and had left home without informing anyone five days ago.

Hemraj's family suspects foul play and does not believe he committed suicide. After conducting an initial investigation, the police requested a hearse from the municipality.

However, since the municipality did not have a hearse available, they sent a garbage truck instead. The body was then transported to the hospital in the garbage vehicle for a post-mortem. This incident has become a topic of discussion in the town.