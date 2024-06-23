 MP Shocker: Kailash Vijayvargiya's Close Aide, BJP Leader Monu Kalyane Shot Dead In Indore; Perpetrators Apprehended
The victim was a close aide to Madhya Pradesh's Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

FPJ Web Desk

Updated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident, City Vice President of the BJP Yuva Morcha Monu Kalyane was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the city of Indore in the MG Road area at around 3 in the morning. The victim was a close aide to Madhya Pradesh's Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

According to information, Monu Kalyane, son of Rajendra Kalyane, was shot at Chimanbagh intersection near MG Road in Indore. His companions took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police have named Piyush and Arjun in connection with the murder. The reason is speculated to be old enmity and Kalyane's rising stature in the saffron party.

According to the police sources, Kalyane was going to lead a saffron rally around 5PM on Sunday. Banners and posters were put up in the area for this event. Monu was putting up banners and posters with his team late at night when he was attacked. Raids are being conducted at the accused's hideouts to locate them.

Upon learning about Kalyane's murder, former MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and other BJP leaders arrived at his house that night. Kalyane's supporters broke into the accused's houses and engaged in vandalism and arson.

According to the police, both accused, Piyush and Arjun, are residents of the Usha Phatak area. They harbored resentment towards Kalyane's rising stature in the BJP. Multiple cases are registered against both accused in various police stations.

