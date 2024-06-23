 Strict Action Taken Against Accused Involved In Cow Slaughtering Case In Seoni: : MP CM Mohan Yadav
ANIUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that strict action has been taken against the culprits involved in the alleged cow slaughtering case in Seoni.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office informed that the District Collector and SP have been removed in the case of brutal cow slaughter in Seoni.

"The District Collector and SP have been removed in the case of brutal cow slaughter in Seoni. Strict action is being taken against every accused involved in the incident: Madhya Pradesh CM posted on X.

Meanwhile, on finding several dead cattle, IG Jabalpur Zone Anil Singh Kushwaha said that strict action would be taken against all the accused.

"Some incidents have happened in the last three days. We have also arrested some people. We will strict action against all those who are involved. Some people are absconding and some are on our radar. We will not leave anyone," IG Jabalpur Zone said.

Earlier, tension gripped in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni after carcasses of cows were found in the district. 

