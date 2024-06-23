 Water Cut In Bhopal: Supply Lines Shifted For Flyover Construction, Areas Go Waterless, Operator Inflate Tanker Charges
BMC assures of supply by Sunday morning

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 12:34 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tankers were hired for water supply in many residential colonies and commercial areas in the city on Saturday as water supply was disrupted due to shifting of Kolar supply lines for flyover construction near Gayatri Mandir in MP Nagar.

The operators of private water tankers charged Rs 600 per tanker of 5,000-litre capacity though Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed that it sent its tankers in many areas to meet water needs.

In MP Nagar zone-1, hostels hired water tankers to meet daily needs of occupants. Priyanka, a hosteller, said hostel owner made arrangement through tanker as water supply was disrupted. In Shivaji Nagar, residents said that they did not get water in morning.

Water supply was also disrupted in Bal Vihar, Ashoka Garden and others colonies. Mohammed Jamal Khan of Bal Vihar said, 'Water was supplied through private tankers. Ashoka Garden, Shalimar and other colonies too faced water shortage. Private tankers claim that they are giving 5,000 litres but they supply hardly 4,000 litres while taking charge of 5,000-litre water.'

Ashif Ali from Budhwara fish market said, 'Budhwara, Itwara, Moti Masjid area, fish market, Ginnori were badly affected due to non-supply of water.'

Kailash Begwani, general secretary, Hindu Utsav Samiti, Chhola said, 'Water supply was disrupted in most colonies in old Bhopal in morning hours. The residents called water tankers for daily requirement.'

The BMC superintending engineer (water supply) Udit Garg admitted that water supply was disrupted in many colonies. 'We managed it through tankers. Water supply will be restored by Sunday morning,' he added.

