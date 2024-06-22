Bhopal: D.Ed Holders Move SC On Failing To Get Relief From HC

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seeking recruitment in primary schools across the state, the Diploma in Education (DEd) holders have knocked the door of the Supreme Court after they failed to get any relief from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The apex court has scheduled the hearing on June 29.

The aggrieved party said that there are 11,583 D.Ed qualified candidates who have not been considered for appointment at primary schools despite having eligibility and instead B.Ed graduates have been recruited in their place.

Advocate Rameshwar Thakur, who appeared on behalf of D.Ed. qualified candidates, said, 'After SC order, Madhya Pradesh principal bench of high court in Jabalpur did not provide any relief to the D.Ed. qualified candidates and so they have again knocked the apex court door seeking relief. The HC in its order had merely asked the State government to submit a chart wise status regarding teachers' appointment and did not provide any relief to the diploma holders who were looking forward to their appointment at the primary school.'

The High Court, on April 24, 2024 had instructed the state government to put a chart wise status appointment of B.Ed. degree holders and D.Ed qualified candidates.

Earlier, the Supreme Court in its order dated August 11, 2023 had stated that if B.Ed graduates were appointed primary school teachers instead of D.Ed qualified candidates after August 11, 2023, then it would be treated as illegal. If appointments were made before August 11, 2023 then there will be a provision of a bridge course of six months for B.Ed graduates.

Sharing the details, the State government in its report to the apex court had stated that 11,427 recruitments were made on March 30, 2023 and out of which 8,799 B.Ed degree holders were recruited instead of D.Ed candidates. Similarly, on August 10,2023, recruitment of 5,617 teachers were made and 2784 B.Ed. degree holders were recruited instead of D.Ed qualified candidates. Instead of DEd holders, 11,583 BEd graduates were appointed as teachers in primary schools out of a total 21,962 recruitments made.