 WATCH: 'Kuch Din Toh Lagenge Bhoolne Mein,' Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slips, Calls Himself CM At ICAR Event, Laughs At Own Mistake
The video has gained attention on social media, with many enjoying the minister's humorous acknowledgment of his slip-up.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while speaking at the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (ICAR), accidentally referred to himself as the Chief Minister (CM) instead of the Agriculture Minister on Saturday. The scene was recorded in a video, which is circulating widely on social media.

Realising his mistake, he laughed and said, "ab 20 saal rahe hai toh kuch dn toh lagenge bhoolne mein," (After being CM for 20 years, it will take some time to forget).

Journalist Brajesh Rajput from Vistaar News shared a tweet with a video of the incident, capturing Shivraj's candid reaction.

The video has gained attention on social media, with many enjoying the minister's humorous acknowledgment of his slip-up.

Kartikey Chouhan Praises Father

A video of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son, Kartikey, went viral on social media. In the clip, Kartikey praised his father, saying, "Pura Dilli un par natmastak hai" (the entire Delhi bows down to him). This bold statement drew a lot of attention on social media, with the opposition Congress calling Shivraj a 'dictator'.

The incident occurred yesterday when Kartikey spoke at an event in Bherunda, Sehore. He thanked the people of the Budhni assembly constituency of Sehore, from which Shivraj Singh Chouhan had been elected as an MLA six times. Kartikey's mother, Sadhna Singh Chouhan, was also present at the event. Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the gathering via video conference.

