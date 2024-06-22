Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Green Valley, Radhakrishna Puram & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 23 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Green Valley, Radhakrishna Puram, Khejda Baramad, PMAY Multy, Bhanpur Khanti and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Area: Bagh Umrao Dullah, Indra Colony, Aish Bagh, Mahamai ka Bagh, Kabristan, Thana Bajariya, Bakery, Barkhedi Phatak and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Chaman Plaza, Indrapuri B-Sector, Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Canara Bank, City Heart Hospital, Apsara Complex-III, Anant Shri Hospital, CPRI Colony, D.K. Tower, Girnar Complex and nearest area.

Time: 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM

Area: Apporti Mall and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

These scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of Bhopal's electrical system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.