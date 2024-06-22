Metro Project In Madhya Pradesh Will Complete By 2027: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday reviewed the progress of metro rail work in two big cities - Bhopal and Indore and said that the project will be completed in the state by 2027.

During the meeting with the State's Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, the CM gave necessary directions to the officials associated with the project.

Later, he said work on the second phase metro from Karond to Subhash Nagar in Bhopal will start soon. The new phase of metro development, which will have eight stations, is expected to cost around Rs 1,500 crore.

The foundation stone of this nine km long metro route was laid down by CM Yadav in March this year. Bhopal metro is under construction.

The Chief Minister also informed that 40 per cent work of Indore rail metro project has been completed. "Entire rail metro project will be completed by 2027, and by 2031, more than 4 lakh people will travel in the metro every day," the Chief Minister said.

During the Assembly elections in November 2023, it was said that the metro project in Bhopal would be completed by mid-2024 and would be opened to commuters, however, the project got delayed.