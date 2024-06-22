WATCH: 'Pura Dilli Natmastak Hai,' Kartikey Singh Chouhan Praises Father Shivraj in MP; Congress Alerts BJP Of 'Dissent' In Party

Kartikey Singh Chouhan, son of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey is spreading like wildfire on social media. In the viral clip, son Kartikey can be heard praising his father, saying "Pura Dilli un par natmastak hai" (entire Delhi bows down to him). The bold statement by the son has drawn several eyes on social media, with the opposition Congress calling Shivraj 'dictator'.

According to information, Kartikey addressed an event in Bherunda, Sehore, on Friday. He thanked the people of the Budhi assembly constituency of Sehore, from which Shivarj Singh Chouhan has been a six-time MLA. His mother, Sadhna Singh Chouhan, was also present at the event. Shivraj addressed the workers via video conference.

Read Also 10 Must-Visit Spots In Pachmarhi

Son Kartikey, in his address, said, "Father Shivraj is the most popular leader of the country. He resides in the hearts of people even today, when he is not the chief minister. He is one of the most popular political leaders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Even Delhi bows down to him. (Pura Dilli un par natmastak hai."

He further thanked the people of Budhni for helping Shivraj win by a whopping margin of 1.5 lakh votes in the 2023 assembly elections.

Notably, after being elected as a Member of Parliament from the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency, Shivraj resigned from the post of Budhni MLA as part of the protocol. It is said that he may propose for his son Kartikey to contest the by-poll from the Budhni assembly constituency due next month.

शिवराज जी के युवराज कह रहे हैं कि दिल्ली डर रही है! यह 100% सच है! क्योंकि, देश भी डरे हुए #तानाशाह को गौर से देख रहा है!



डर पार्टी के अंदर असहमति की आवाज का! डर बड़े नेताओं की बगावत का! डर गठबंधन के प्रबंधन का! डर समर्थन की सरकार के गिरने का! डर टिकी हुई कुर्सी के हिलते हुए… https://t.co/t2JWkLAi2e — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) June 22, 2024

Congress draws BJP's attention

Congress Madhya Pradesh chief Jitu Patwari shared the video on X, tagging BJP.

He wrote, "Shivraj ji's Yuvraj is saying that Delhi is scared! This is 100% true! Because, the country is also watching the scared #तानाशाह carefully! Fear of the voice of dissent within the party! Fear of rebellion of big leaders! Fear of coalition management! Fear of the fall of the supported government! Fear of the shaking legs of the chair! Team @BJP4India"