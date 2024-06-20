10 Must-Visit Spots In Pachmarhi

By: Harshita Maheshwari | June 20, 2024
1. Satpura National park -- One of Central India's most spectacular and unique national parks, Satpura is situated in the lovely and diverse suburbs of Madhya Pradesh. The sanctuary, one of the most stunning tiger reserves in India, took home the 2010 TOFT Wildlife Tourism Award for most visitor-friendly wildlife destinations.
2. Bee falls -- Bee Falls is a natural waterfall in Pachmarhi's pristine hill station, five kilometers from the Pachmarhi Bus Station. It is also referred to as Jamuna Prapat.
3. Jatashankar Temple -- Jatashankar is a natural cave and Hindu shrine located north of Pachmarhi, in Narmadapuram district.
4. Dhoopgarh -- At a distance of 11 km from Pachmarhi Bus Station, Dhoopgarh is the highest point in the Satpura range of Madhya Pradesh. Also spelt as Dhupgarh, it is one of the picturesque places to visit in Pachmarhi.
5. Mahadeo Hills -- The sandstone Mahadeo Hills are situated in the southern state of Madhya Pradesh in central India, in the northern region of the Satpura Range. Little plateaus and sharp scarps that date back to the Carboniferous Period can be seen on the hills.
6. Pandava Caves -- With the backdrop of spectacular Satpura ranges, Pandava cave is a group of 5 rock-cut Buddhist temples.
7. Chauragarh Temple -- The Chauragarh Temple is perched at a height of 1330 meters on a hill. The only way to get to this well-known shrine in Pachmarhi is to hike 3.6 km up in the hill.
8. Bison Lodge -- At a distance of 2 km from Pachmarhi Bus Station, Bison Lodge Museum is a museum located in Pachmarhi. Situated in the heart of the town, it is one of the oldest museums in Madhya Pradesh.
9. Gupt Mahadev Cave Temple -- The 40-foot-long cave known as Gupt Mahadev is devoted to Lord Shiva. This temple, which is situated in the Mahadeo Hills, is home to Lord Ganesha and Shivalinga.
10. Pachmarhi Catholic Church -- Built by the British in 1892, this ancient church has a long history. Beside it lies a cemetery with graves dating back to 1859.
