10 Exquisite Places In Madhya Pradesh To Enjoy Monsoon

By: Yash Ahuja | June 15, 2024
Madhya Pradesh blooms to its best in Monsoon. Here are some offbeat spots for an exquisite getaway this season.
1. Chanderi Fort: During the monsoon season, Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi Fort changes into a lush, green paradise, with its historic walls adorned with vivid flora. The rain-enhanced environment is a fascinating combination of historical charm and natural beauty.
2. Tamia: Patalkot Valley - Known for its lush foliage, steep canyons, and distinct cultural legacy of the indigenous Bharia people. This remote valley provides a tranquil respite as well as breathtaking natural beauty, particularly during the monsoon season.
3. Sabalgarh Fort: During the monsoon season, Sabalgarh Fort in Madhya Pradesh becomes a breathtaking sight, with its ancient remains wrapped in lush foliage and mist. The fort's peaceful and gorgeous surroundings transform into a lovely retreat for wildlife and history aficionados.
4. Sardarpur Wildlife Sanctuary: During the monsoon season, Sardarpur wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh changes into a lush, bright paradise abounding with vegetation and different fauna. The seasonal rains refresh the terrain, making it a great time for nature lovers to enjoy its tranquil beauty and diverse wildlife.
5. Choral Dam: Located near Indore, is a quiet reservoir with calm waters surrounded by thick flora, ideal for picnics, boating, and admiring magnificent views. Its lovely environment attracts both residents and tourists looking for leisure and natural beauty.
6. Hanuwantiya Island: Nestled on the banks of the Indira Sagar Dam, it provides tranquil waters and gorgeous scenery, making it an ideal location for water sports enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. The island's quiet environment and variety of recreational activities make it an ideal destination for people
7. Orchha Fort: This historical landmark emerges as a majestic silhouette against the backdrop of lush greenery during monsoon, making it a lovely retreat for history aficionados.
8. Pandav Falls: This lesser known attraction is a stunning cascade situated among thick flora, providing a tranquil escape for nature enthusiasts. With its beautiful waters plummeting from a height, it's a peaceful area ideal for relaxation and regeneration.
9. Ruins of Mandu: With its group of monuments and historical places, Mandu offers a balance between historical prowess and natural beauty. During monsoons, this place transforms into a heaven for history buffs and nature lovers.
10. Pachmarhi: As rumbling monsoon clouds begin to hover over the hill tops of Pachmarhi covered with dark green woods, the place turns into a heaven on the earth, reminding a tourist of the scenes of the rainy season portrayed by Kalidas in Meghdutam.
Thanks For Reading!