"BJP Is Behind Paper Leaks...": MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari On NEET, UGC-NET Issues

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 alleging that the BJP was behind the paper leaks.

"No matter how many laws PM Modi makes against paper leak, no matter how many speeches he gives but wherever the paper is leaked, there is a college associated with BJP, ABVP workers, professors and vice-chancellors linked with ABVP come forward. Wherever incidents of paper leak happen, whether it is UPSC, MPPSC, NEET or UGC-NET, everywhere people influenced by RSS and BJP are sitting as their workers and the paper is leaked from there," Patwari said.

"If a leader is caught in a paper leak, the person belongs to BJP. Similarly if workers are caught then they are of BJP. People nurtured by the BJP come forward in the paper leak case which means the BJP does this. What is the use of making laws? You (BJP) can't take action against your people and can't punish them. Your intentions are flawed. Do you want to mislead the people of the country by making laws to prevent paper," Patwari asked.

Notably, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 which aims to prevent unfair means in public examinations and common entrance tests held across the country came into effect on Friday.

This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractices in conducting the NEET and UGC NET examinations.

A gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (1 of 2024), the central government hereby appoints the 21st day of June 2024, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force." The Bill was passed by the two Houses of Parliament in the Budget session which concluded on February 10. It seeks to prevent the use of "unfair means" in public examinations and bring "greater transparency, fairness and credibility".

On February 13, President Droupadi Murmu gave her nod to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, which aims to check cheating in government recruitment exams.

The public examinations in the Act refer to examinations conducted by authorities notified by the central government. These include the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, National Testing Agency, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, and Departments of the central government and their attached offices for recruitment.

The Act also prohibits disclosing exam-related confidential information before time, and unauthorised people from entering exam centres to create disruptions. The offences will be punishable with imprisonment between three and five years, and a fine up to Rs 10 lakh.

All offences under the Bill will be cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable.