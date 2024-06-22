Bhopal: Ministers To Sit In BJP Office, Model For Cooperation Between Government And Organisation Soon

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A model will be prepared for a better coordination between the government and the BJP organisation.

The model is being sculpted to give more importance to BJP workers.

The government is mulling over the fact that there should be proper communication between the government and the party workers.

The plans are also afoot to send the ministers to the BJP office to listen to the problems the party workers are facing.

Central co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma said the government’s focus should also be on party workers. After their directives, a plan is being prepared.

When the present Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the Chief Minister of the state, there were plans that the ministers would sit in the party office on fixed days, but it could not be carried out.

The BJP’s central leadership wants to get the plan implemented this time.

When the ministers begin to sit in the party office, they should not only discuss the issues related to their departments but also find out solution to all other problems related to the government.

The government is thinking about implementing the plan after the assembly session.

The ministers and the leaders of the organisation will sit together and fix dates when the ministers will make themselves available at the party office.

Plan to bolster organisation

The central leadership of the party laid stress on the fact that there should be coordination between the government and the organisation.

The party leadership will ensure that there is coordination between the party’s district unit presidents and the legislators. At a meeting with the leaders of the organisation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the government would draw a roadmap for four years of work after holding talks with the party’s district presidents.