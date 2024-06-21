MP Board Introduces Flexible Math Options For Class 9, 11

Representational pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students who prefer non-mathematics intensive field or don't need advanced mathematical skills for careers can now opt for basic maths in class 9 and 10 in schools affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Similarly, students who want to take maths as their subject after Class 10 can opt for standard maths.

In line with Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE, MPBSE has also started making provisions for allowing Class 9 and 10 students to choose between basic and standard mathematics for the first time. The decision taken by MPBSE will benefit approximately 20 lakh students in the state.

The ongoing admission process for Class 9 in both government and private schools will have the option. For Class 10 students, the option will be available from 2025-26 academic session.

Additionally, the new guidelines offer provisions for subject changes. Students finding standard mathematics challenging in Class 9 will be allowed to switch to basic mathematics in Class 10. Conversely, those who opted for basic mathematics in Class 9 can switch to standard mathematics in Class 10 if they wish.

Options can be changed: Tripathi

The MPBSE secretary Krishna Deo Tripathi told Free Press that they had been developing guidelines for quite some time. Opting between standard and basic maths provides flexibility for students. If students find basic and standard math hard, they can change their option in the next class.