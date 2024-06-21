International Yoga Day: Selfless Instructors Transforming Lives Through Free Yoga Classes In Bhopal

Yoga Instructor Mahesh Agrawal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an era where health and wellness often come with a price tag, there are a few individuals who have been teaching yoga free of charge to help others lead healthier lives. Their commitment to yoga, driven by personal transformation and a deep-rooted family tradition, has inspired many in their communities.

Free Press spoke to a few individuals from the city who continue to inspire individuals to embrace healthier lifestyles and spread positivity in their own lives and communities.

Experts:

Aarti Upadhyay: Transforming lives through personal experience

Aarti, a 38-year-old mother of two, began teaching yoga in 2018. Her journey into yoga started with a personal struggle with post-pregnancy weight gain, which left her feeling frustrated and angry. She said, 'I initially joined a gym but soon realized it wasn't the right fit for me. Then I turned to yoga, through which I found not only a path to physical fitness but also mental peace. Within four to six months, I experienced significant weight loss and a newfound positivity."

Motivated by her transformation, Aarti pursued a master's degree in yoga. 'I started teaching yoga for free to women because I wanted to spread the positivity and health benefits that yoga brought into my life. One of my students is Megha Parmar, who successfully climbed Mount Everest in 2022. I used to visit Megha's home to provide personalized yoga training, contributing to her remarkable achievement, she added.

Mahesh Agrawal: A legacy of fitness and generosity

Mahesh Agrawal, 56, has been imparting knowledge of yoga for the past 15 years, never charging a single penny for his teachings. His dedication to yoga stems from a family tradition of prioritizing fitness, a value passed down from his father and grandfather. He said, 'Teaching yoga is an inbuilt trait in me. It's a family legacy to stay fit and help others do the same. I conduct yoga sessions both online and offline, reaching thousands of people directly and millions through virtual platforms. Mahesh takes pride in his selfless service. 'I refuse to accept even tokens of appreciation like bouquets during governmental and non-governmental programs. For the past six years, I have been holding yoga classes on open campuses, making yoga accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial status'.

Megha Falke: Empowering women through Yoga

'Sakaratmak Soch' a group led by Megha Falke alongside a few dedicated women from her group, has been teaching yoga without charge for many years, reaching out to women from all walks of life. Megha said it's our goal to ensure that financial constraints do not become a barrier to achieving health and wellness. My group focuses particularly on women; there's a group of women who are not financially strong, and we teach them yoga for free'. However, their outreach is not limited to economically disadvantaged women. 'Not just economically weaker women, but also women from all walks of life, are part of our group. We teach them yoga and other things too,' she added. She further said that today, on the occasion of Yoga Day, we are organising a grand event where more than 200 women from their group will perform yoga together.