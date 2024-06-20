Bhopal: 14-Year Old Girl Commits Suicide After Being Stopped From Playing Game Online

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teenage girl of 14-year-old, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Jabalpur, police said on Thursday. She was stopped by her mother for playing game on mobile phone.

Sub-inspector Anil Kumar told reporters that the teenager, Arushi Singh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her house in Garha locality.

Her mother, who works as a staff nurse in a government hospital, found her hanging after she returned home from duty on Wednesday, he said, adding that the father of the minor passed away a couple of years ago.

The diary maintained by the girl has been recovered, the SI added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

The police are probing the cause behind the girl's extreme step, according to him.

Her body has been for a post-mortem procedure after case of suicide was registered in this connection, Kumar said, adding that investigation into the case was underway.

Sources claims that the girl was fond of playing games on mobile phone. Every time she was suggested by her mother, to not to play games on mobile and also to concentrate on her studies in place of playing games on mobile.