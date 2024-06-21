International Yoga Day: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Performs Yoga Along With Alok Sharma, Kailash Vijayvargiya & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the 10th World Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav participated in the 'State Level Yoga Practice' program held at CM house, Bhopal on Friday.

A Twitter post shows Dr. Yadav performing yoga alongside BJP leader Alok Sharma, other ministers, and the public, highlighting the event's focus on promoting health and wellness through yoga.

Meanwhile, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya celebrated World Yoga Day with a grand event focusing on the theme "Yoga for Self and Society," at Government Sharda Girls Higher Secondary School at Bada Ganpati Square in Indore. A significant number of participants gathered at Gopur Square for the 'Yoga Mitra Campaign,' where Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav led the yoga session.

The 'Yoga Mitra Campaign' event was a collaborative effort involving the Indore Municipal Corporation, Yoga Mitra organization, Arogya Bharati, and Aastha Yoga Center. Participants performed various yoga asanas, experiencing the importance and health benefits of yoga. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav emphasized yoga's integral role in maintaining physical health and mental balance, urging citizens to incorporate regular yoga practice into their lives.

The ceremony also featured renowned folk artist Padma Shri Kalu Ram Bamaniya and international yoga instructor Chetna Joshi Tiwari, who joined in the celebrations and highlighted the significance of yoga.