Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav Meets PM Modi, Speaks About Bhoomipujan Of Ken-Betwa Project

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday.

Yadav informed Modi about the progress of the Ken-Betwa link project and the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal link project. Yadav said he had requested the Prime Minister to perform the Bhoomipujan of the Ken-Betwa link project. He informed the Prime Minister about the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan under which wells, Bawadis, rivers, ponds, tanks and lakes cleaned up with people’s cooperation.

The campaign launched from June 5 was to end on June 16, he said. But observing people’s enthusiasm, the time limit of the campaign has been extended up to June 30, Yadav said. He also informed the Prime Minister about the campaign launched in the state to wipe out sickle cell anaemia. It was Yadav’s first meeting Modi after he took over as Prime Minister for the third time.

Yadav also met Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. On Wednesday, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav. All the leaders congratulated him for winning all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state.