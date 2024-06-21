Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Approves ₹150 Crore To Boost Rural Road Connectivity In MP

Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the office of Ministry of Rural Development | X (Twitter)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shortly after taking charge as the Cabinet Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the expansion plans on Friday. During a meeting of rural development department, an amount of Rs 150 crore was approved for the roads in Madhya Pradesh.

After assuming the office of the Ministry of Rural Development, Chouhan went on social media platform X (Twitter) and announced his plans for the connectivity between the rural villages and the urban cities of the state of Madhya Pradesh.

In the tweet, the union minister wrote, "Under the leadership of our esteemed Prime Minister, our resolve is to accelerate the pace of development in rural areas. To fulfill this resolve, during the meeting of the Central Rural Development Ministry at Krishi Bhavan today, roads worth ₹150.72 crore have been approved in Madhya Pradesh under the #PMJanMan scheme."

Furthermore, he wrote, "This important decision will enable the construction of 40 paved roads spanning 181 kilometers across 8 districts in Madhya Pradesh. Furthermore, 44 previously unconnected rural settlements will directly benefit from this initiative."

This shows the Ex CM's love for the state and his and his team's desire to develop the forgotten rural areas of the country.