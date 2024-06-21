Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Amidst Wave of Fake Alerts Nationwide

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A wave of fake bomb threats to the airports across the country was seen in the past month. Similarly on June 20, Indore airport received another hoax bomb threat from an unknown email id. The incident was reported on Friday.

The airport's chief security officer has filed a case by giving an application in the police station. The complaint was filed in the Aerodrome Police station in the city.

According to information, on Thursday morning an email from the email id nobody@dizum.com addressed to the airport's director was received by the authorities. The mail's subject was 'BOMB' and a guy named Patrick wrote the mail. In the mail, Patrick threatened to place a bomb at the Indore airport. There was no mention of any organisation and a case has been registered after receiving the hoax threat.

A chain of hoax threats

This wasn't the first time Madhya Pradesh airports received a hoax bomb threat. Previously on May 18, 50 airports of the country including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur received bomb threats. An unknown person sent this threatening email to Raja Bhoj Airport Authority of Bhopal on Tuesday. Bhopal Airport Director Ramji Awasthi informed the police about this.

Based on the complaint, CISF conducted a search at the airport. People present there were also checked. No suspicious thing was found during the investigation