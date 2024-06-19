MP: Airport Security Beefed Up After Threat Mail, Airliners Asked To Enhance Manual Checking

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Security was beefed up at Raja Bhoj international airport in the city on Tuesday after a mail was received to blow it up. Similar mail was received at 40 airports of the country including Indore and Jabalpur. The vehicles were allowed to move in a limited number in departure and arrival areas.

'After receiving bomb threat, we convened the bomb threat assessment committee meeting as per protocol. We informed police and enhanced security. Even airliners were asked to enhance and intensify manual checking,' Bhopal airport director Ramji Awasthi told Free Press.

After reviewing public facilities and traffic management of the airport, the following consensus was reached at the meeting.

In view of the large number of passengers at the airport during peak hours (from 07 am to 09 am and from 08-10 pm), additional force was deployed. It was a temporary arrangement though. As the work of reconfiguration at Bhopal airport will be completed soon, traffic will run smoothly due to separate arrival and departure areas.

For the smooth operation of traffic system at Bhopal airport, a joint meeting was also held at office of airport director.

Police and AAI officials were present at the meeting. They included Sanjay Singh, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Sundar Singh Kanesh, deputy commissioner of police Zone-4, Ramji Awasthi, airport director, AAI, Raja Bhoj airport, Alok Tripathi, joint general manager (communication), Sunil Bansod, joint general manager (ATC), Gaurav Mishra, senior manager (communication), special duty officer, AAI, Bhopal among others.