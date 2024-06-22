 Bhopal: Om Prakash Sunarya Appointed MCU Ombudsman; University Requests UGC To Update List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Om Prakash Sunarya Appointed MCU Ombudsman; University Requests UGC To Update List

Bhopal: Om Prakash Sunarya Appointed MCU Ombudsman; University Requests UGC To Update List

Unfortunate UGC Defaulter List included MCU despite Information: VC

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Retired Chief District and Sessions Judge Om Prakash Sunarya has been appointed Ombudsman of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

Sunarya was appointed after following due procedure prescribed by UGC guidelines for a term of three years from the date of his joining.

Read Also
Bhopal: Ministers To Sit In BJP Office, Model For Cooperation Between Government And Organisation...
article-image

Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) K G Suresh termed as "unfortunate" UGC including MCU as a defaulter in the list released on June 19.

"We had completed the process two months back but due to model code of conduct the notification could not be issued. We issued the notification on June 7 and informed UGC on June 13 but to our shock & surprise, we found our name in the list issued by UGC on June 19," he said.

Prof Suresh said he has written to UGC Secretary requesting him to issue an updated list after removing the university's name.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Pebble Way Campus, Fiza Colony, Kerwa...
article-image

RGPV and MPMSU among 16 MP universities yet to appoint Lokpal

Rajiv Gandhi Prodoyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), which is in the news for financial irregularities, and Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) are among 16 inactive universities from Madhya Pradesh that have not appointed a Lokpal (Ombudsperson) as required by UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023.

In addition to these, nine private universities from Madhya Pradesh have also not appointed a Lokpal. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 157 universities across the country that have not appointed a Lokpal. This list includes 16 universities from Madhya Pradesh—seven state-run and nine private. These inactive universities have been instructed to appoint a Lokpal and inform the UGC about the appointment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Om Prakash Sunarya Appointed MCU Ombudsman; University Requests UGC To Update List

Bhopal: Om Prakash Sunarya Appointed MCU Ombudsman; University Requests UGC To Update List

10 Must-Visit Spots In Pachmarhi

10 Must-Visit Spots In Pachmarhi

Bhopal: Ministers To Sit In BJP Office, Model For Cooperation Between Government And Organisation...

Bhopal: Ministers To Sit In BJP Office, Model For Cooperation Between Government And Organisation...

Bhopal: Anti Maggot Medicine To Be Given To All 13 Adult Cheetahs At Kuno National Park

Bhopal: Anti Maggot Medicine To Be Given To All 13 Adult Cheetahs At Kuno National Park

MP: Veera Rana To Become Next State Election Commissioner, Rajesh Rajora To Get Position Of Chief...

MP: Veera Rana To Become Next State Election Commissioner, Rajesh Rajora To Get Position Of Chief...