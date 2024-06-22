Bhopal: Om Prakash Sunarya Appointed MCU Ombudsman; University Requests UGC To Update List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Retired Chief District and Sessions Judge Om Prakash Sunarya has been appointed Ombudsman of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

Sunarya was appointed after following due procedure prescribed by UGC guidelines for a term of three years from the date of his joining.

Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) K G Suresh termed as "unfortunate" UGC including MCU as a defaulter in the list released on June 19.

"We had completed the process two months back but due to model code of conduct the notification could not be issued. We issued the notification on June 7 and informed UGC on June 13 but to our shock & surprise, we found our name in the list issued by UGC on June 19," he said.

Prof Suresh said he has written to UGC Secretary requesting him to issue an updated list after removing the university's name.

RGPV and MPMSU among 16 MP universities yet to appoint Lokpal

Rajiv Gandhi Prodoyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), which is in the news for financial irregularities, and Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) are among 16 inactive universities from Madhya Pradesh that have not appointed a Lokpal (Ombudsperson) as required by UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023.

In addition to these, nine private universities from Madhya Pradesh have also not appointed a Lokpal. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 157 universities across the country that have not appointed a Lokpal. This list includes 16 universities from Madhya Pradesh—seven state-run and nine private. These inactive universities have been instructed to appoint a Lokpal and inform the UGC about the appointment.