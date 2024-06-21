Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Pebble Way Campus, Fiza Colony, Kerwa Dam & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 22 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Shankaracharya Flower, Ruchi life Valencia, Olive, Lotus, Amrit Homes, Pebble Way Campus and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 01:00 Pm

Area: Vishwakarma Nagar,Fiza colony, Nabi Bagh, Karond,Gas Rahat,Karod Mandi,Dewki nagar, Chhola ,Shiv Shakti Nagar,janta Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Gayatri Mandir, Arjun Nagar, Durga Nagar, Chinar Complex, Jeevan Motor and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Noon

Area: Sakshi Dhaba, Medora, Kerwa dam, Krishi Sansthan and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 05:00 Pm

Area: Chhapan qtr teela, Nariyal kheda, Ravidas Nagar, Prem Nagar, Vishal Nagar, Mes colony, Gufa Mandir, Janki Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am 12:00 Noon

These scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of Bhopal's electrical system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.