MP June 21 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Expected In State; Pre-Monsoon Rains Hit Bhopal, Sehore & More...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pre-monsoon rains have brought rainfall on Friday morning in state. Bhopal received 4.8 inches of rain, while Sehore saw over 4 inches of rain in just two hours. This has caused the water level in the Siwan River to rise rapidly, which was dry until Thursday. Ujjain, Ratlam, Shajapur, and Raisen have been experiencing intermittent rain since late last night. In Indore, clouds and strong winds are prevalent.

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon is expected to enter Madhya Pradesh in the next two to three days. On Thursday, it reached parts of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, while pre-monsoon activities continue. Dr. Divya E. Surendran, a senior scientist at IMD Bhopal, stated, "The monsoon will enter the state from the southern regions, including Balaghat, Burhanpur, Pandhurna-Betul, and other southern districts."

On Thursday, the southwest monsoon showed activity after being stationary since June 10 due to inactive branches of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. This has delayed the monsoon's arrival in Madhya Pradesh, which usually arrives around June 15.

Weather scientist also mentioned, "Currently, a western disturbance is active, causing strong winds and rain in the state. This weather pattern will continue for the next few days. On Friday, strong winds and thunderstorms are expected in Jabalpur, Vidisha, Harda, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, and Katni. Other districts will also experience thunderstorms and winds."

Heat Impact in Several Districts

On Thursday evening, many districts, including Bhopal, experienced rain and thunderstorms. Prior to this, heat was prevalent in many areas. Chitrakoot in Satna was the hottest, with a daytime temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius.

10 Hottest Cities In State

The top 10 hottest cities in the state included Khajuraho, Gwalior, Sidhi, Nowgong, Shivpuri, Katni, Bijawar in Chhatarpur, Sagar, and Narmadapuram. Khajuraho recorded 41.6 degrees, Gwalior 41.4 degrees, Sidhi 40.2 degrees, Nowgong 41.4 degrees, Shivpuri 40 degrees, Katni 39.6 degrees, Bijawar 39.5 degrees, and Sagar 39.2 degrees Celsius.