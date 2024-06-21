International Yoga Day 2024: From Vrikshasana To Perfect Peacock Pose, How Madhya Pradesh Flexed Its Muscles

By: Yash Ahuja | June 21, 2024
The heart of India, Madhya Pradesh, celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day with much enthusiasm.
From simple Lotus pose to complicated Mayur asana, the people performed their best on the D-day.
A perfect Vrikshasana: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav performed yoga with hundreds of people in the auditorium in the CM's residence in the capital city, Bhopal.
Along with the ministers, hundreds of school students also participated in the mega event organised in the state.
People perform Savasana, enjoying one of the most scenic places of the state, Khajuraho.
Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, too, flexed his muscles and performed Yoga in the city of Indore, along with thousands of people.
A staggering 3000 people attended the event organised in Indore. The attendees included Councillors and other government officials.
On the occasion of World Yoga Day, young women trained under the Safe Tourism Project for Women, operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, performed yoga at the UNESCO World Heritage site, Bhimbetka.
Similarly, a mass yoga performing event was also organised in the district of Ujjain. The attendees included Member of Parliament Anil Firozia, MLA Anil Jain Kalukheda, Municipal Corporation Chairperson Kalavati Yadav, etc.
