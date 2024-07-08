Oops! MP Cabinet Minister Ramniwas Rawat Takes Oath As MoS, Corrects It Later; Video Viral

MP Cabinet: Mistakenly, Ramniwas Rawat Takes Oath Twice; First As MoS And Then As Minister | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress turncoat Ramniwas Rawat who has been recently made a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh, mistakenly took oath of Minister of State (MoS). The incident happened during oath ceremony held at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Monday morning. Soon realising his mistake, Rawat took the oath again as a cabinet minister.

With this, the number of ministers in state government has increased to 31. Three more cabinet posts are lying vacant.

During the oath taking ceremony of Rawat, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy CM Jagdish Devda, Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla, BJP State President VD Sharma etc were present. Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office to Ramniwas Rawat.

The video showing Rawat taking oath as the minister of state has gone viral on social media. The video shows the two men standing behind realising the mistake as soon as Rawat took oath as MoS, instead if a minister.

पीछे जो दोनों लोग खड़े हैं वो समझ गए कि राम निवास रावतजी से गलती हो गई है pic.twitter.com/UyrxWTgQrt — Nitendra Sharma (@nitendrasharma2) July 8, 2024

Apart from this, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh, Panchayat Minister Prahlad Singh, Minister of state Krishna Gaur etc were present. Chief Secretary Veera Rana conducted the oath taking ceremony. Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Rajora, DGP Sudhir Saxena also attended the oath taking ceremony of Rawat.

Afterwards, he tendered the resignation from assembly member from Vijapur seat of Sheopur. Notably, he had joined BJP during the Lok Sabha polls. His switch over decision helped BJP in winning the Morena and Gwalior seats as both seats are dominated by Rawat voters.

According to sources, Rawat was promised the cabinet berth to switch sides with BJP.