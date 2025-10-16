 Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Civic Official And 2 Others In ₹15,000 Bribery Case At D N Nagar Shop
Three persons, including two civic officials have been held by the officers of the Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a bribery case. Those arrested have been identified as inspector (licenses) A.S. Kamble (52), peon P.P. Khandagale (34), K/West ward of BMC and a private person R.A. Dethe (44).

Somendra Sharma
Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Civic Official And 2 Others In ₹15,000 Bribery Case At D N Nagar Shop

Mumbai: Three persons, including two civic officials have been held by the officers of the Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a bribery case.

Identities of the Accused

Those arrested have been identified as inspector (licenses) A.S. Kamble (52), peon P.P. Khandagale (34), K/West ward of BMC and a private person R.A. Dethe (44).

Incident and Bribe Demand

According to the ACB, the complainant has given his shop at D. N. Nagar, Andheri (W), Mumbai on rent. On October 09, the license inspector Kamble, visited the complainant's shop and when he checked the shop documents, it was found that a license issued by the BMC was not there.

Accordingly, Kamble asked the tenant of the shop to inform the shop owner (complainant) to visit Kamble's office on October 10 with all the documents. The complainant then met Kamble on the said date at his office.

The complainant alleged that Kamble demanded a bribe of Rs. 20,000 if the shop was to be kept open or eviction action would have to be taken against the shop. But since the complainant did not want to pay a bribe, he filed a complaint with the ACB on Tuesday.

Verification and Trap Operation

On the complaint filed by the complainant, verification was conducted by the ACB on Wednesday, in which it was found that Kamble had demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 after negotiations to not take eviction action against the complainant's shop and had agreed to accept the bribe.

Also Watch:

Accordingly, during the immediate trap operation, Kamble told the complainant to give the bribe amount to peon Khandagale, who in turn told the complainant to hand over the bribe to private person Dethe. Dethe was caught red-handed while accepting bribe from the complainant.

