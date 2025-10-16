Maharashtra Launches Comprehensive Heritage Conservation Plan For Temples, Forts & Stepwells |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has initiated a comprehensive heritage conservation plan to preserve the state’s rich cultural legacy. Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar has directed the preparation of a detailed roadmap for the conservation of 500 temples, 60 state-protected forts, and 1,800 stepwells across the state.

The initiative aims not only at preservation and restoration but also at boosting tourism and promoting public awareness of Maharashtra’s cultural and architectural heritage. The Archaeology Department will act as the nodal agency for this project in collaboration with 'Maitree'

A review meeting regarding the state’s temple, fort, and heritage conservation efforts was held at Mantralaya, chaired by Minister Shelar. “Maharashtra is blessed with a glorious legacy of history and heritage. Our temples, forts, and stepwells are our pride. Hence, there is a need for a well-structured and time-bound plan for their preservation and conservation,” said Minister Shelar.

He further directed that along with the state-protected monuments, 350 non-protected forts should also be included in the plan. Adequate funds will be earmarked for the works, and the possibility of implementing projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP)* model will be explored. If required, a dedicated policy for private participation will be formulated, he added.

To ensure systematic execution, experts from the fields of history, architecture, archaeology, conservation, and management will be engaged. A Project Implementation Unit (PIU) will be established, and four contractual officers will be appointed through open recruitment. The committee to oversee the initiative will be formally constituted by December 15.

The government will establish Destination Management Organisations (DMOs) in Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Nashik to promote cultural heritage and tourism. These DMOs will prepare integrated plans for the preservation, maintenance, and tourism development of temples, forts, and heritage sites in each district, in consultation with District Collectors and with Maitree’s assistance.

The comprehensive plans are expected to be ready within two years, with funding mobilized through PPP models, government budgets, and possibly through international agencies such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Maitree will assist the government and the Archaeology Department in creating a funding roadmap.

Minister Shelar also announced that by March 2026, the first phase of implementation will begin, covering 15 heritage destinations — including five stepwells, five temples, and five forts — under the Destination Management framework.

“This comprehensive heritage conservation and management plan, under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marks a major step toward systematic heritage preservation across Maharashtra,” said Shelar.

“After the inclusion of 11 forts from Maharashtra and one from Tamil Nadu associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the UNESCO World Heritage list, the state is embarking on a broader mission to safeguard its cultural treasures through this integrated master plan.”

Minister Shelar appealed to citizens, heritage enthusiasts, and cultural organizations to extend their support and cooperation in this landmark initiative to preserve Maharashtra’s invaluable heritage.

