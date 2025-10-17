 Mumbai: BMC Clerk Duped Of ₹5.46 Lakh In Online Shopping Fraud; Scammers Posed As Meesho Executives And Tricked Victim Via QR Code
Mumbai: BMC Clerk Duped Of ₹5.46 Lakh In Online Shopping Fraud; Scammers Posed As Meesho Executives And Tricked Victim Via QR Code

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
A BMC clerk was recently duped of Rs5.46 lakh in an online shopping scam. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A BMC clerk was recently duped of Rs5.46 lakh in an online shopping scam. The complainant, Bhupali M, 32, a resident of Santacruz, placed a few orders using the Meesho app on September 30. Days later, she received calls from three unknown numbers.

About The Scam

The callers, claiming to be Meesho employees, informed that the parcels were ready for delivery, but the payment had not been received yet. The scammers then sent her a QR code and asked to enter a specific code, said Bhupali, adding Rs5.46 lakh got debited from her account in an unauthorised manner on October 8. After verifying the complaint, the police lodged the FIR a week later.

