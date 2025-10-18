Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam Celebrates Diwali With Safai Workers In Kandivali West

Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam celebrated Diwali with safai workers at the Ekta Nagar sanitation workers’ colony in Kandivali West. On the occasion, he also shared lunch with the workers and honoured their dedicated service.

Discussions on housing schemes for workers

“During the event, discussions were held regarding housing schemes for safai workers. The initiative taken by Bhai Girkar in this matter is commendable, and detailed discussions were conducted on implementing the scheme,” said MLA Ameet Satam.

Listening to concerns and suggestions

MLA Satam expressed heartfelt gratitude to the safai workers who work tirelessly to keep Mumbai clean. As part of the ‘Aavaaz Mumbaikarancha, Sankalp Bhajapcha’ campaign, he also listened to the concerns and expectations of the workers and took note of their valuable suggestions for the development and safety of the city.