 Panvel Civic Body Urges Citizens To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly, Pollution-Free Diwali Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Civic Body Urges Citizens To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly, Pollution-Free Diwali Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0

Panvel Civic Body Urges Citizens To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly, Pollution-Free Diwali Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale urged residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers and to adopt environment-friendly practices during the festive season.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 08:08 AM IST
article-image
Panvel Civic Body Urges Citizens To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly, Pollution-Free Diwali Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0 | Anand Chaini

As part of the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali.

Civic chief’s appeal for environmental responsibility

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale urged residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers and to adopt environment-friendly practices during the festive season. “Air pollution is one of the major contributors to climate change and rising global temperatures. The toxic gases released from crackers harm plants, birds, animals, and human health. Every citizen must take responsibility to protect the environment,” said Commissioner Chitale.

Initiative to reduce air pollution

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update: Mumbai Sizzles at 37°C As IMD Attributes Heat Surge To Delayed Sea Breeze And Wind Shift
Weather Update: Mumbai Sizzles at 37°C As IMD Attributes Heat Surge To Delayed Sea Breeze And Wind Shift
Maharashtra Approves ₹1,356 Crore Relief Package For Farmers Affected By September Floods
Maharashtra Approves ₹1,356 Crore Relief Package For Farmers Affected By September Floods
Mumbai News: BMC G South Ward Conducts Major Demolition Drive, Removes 169 Illegal Structures In Worli
Mumbai News: BMC G South Ward Conducts Major Demolition Drive, Removes 169 Illegal Structures In Worli
'Deepest Sorrow & Grief': Afghanistan Cricket Board Mourns Loss Of 3 Players In 'Cowardly' Pakistani Airstrikes, Withdraws From Tri-Nation Series
'Deepest Sorrow & Grief': Afghanistan Cricket Board Mourns Loss Of 3 Players In 'Cowardly' Pakistani Airstrikes, Withdraws From Tri-Nation Series

The initiative aims to curb air pollution caused by harmful emissions such as carbon dioxide and sulfur released from firecrackers. The civic body has also launched several awareness and preventive activities to improve air quality across the city.

Green Festival competitions to engage youth

To encourage young citizens, PMC has organized Green Festival competitions in schools to promote awareness about celebrating an environmentally conscious Diwali. The competitions aim to instill sustainable habits and highlight the importance of reducing pollution during festivities.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: RAK Marg Police Bust Cyber Fraud Racket, Arrest 6 For Duping ₹70 Lakh Using Fake...
article-image

Call for a cracker-free, waste-free celebration

The Corporation has appealed to all residents to celebrate a firecracker-free, waste-free, and pollution-free Diwali, supporting the goals of the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0. Citizens are encouraged to use only noise-free, light-based fireworks and contribute to a cleaner and greener festival.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Civic Body Urges Citizens To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly, Pollution-Free Diwali Under Majhi...

Panvel Civic Body Urges Citizens To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly, Pollution-Free Diwali Under Majhi...

Weather Update: Mumbai Sizzles at 37°C As IMD Attributes Heat Surge To Delayed Sea Breeze And Wind...

Weather Update: Mumbai Sizzles at 37°C As IMD Attributes Heat Surge To Delayed Sea Breeze And Wind...

Maharashtra Approves ₹1,356 Crore Relief Package For Farmers Affected By September Floods

Maharashtra Approves ₹1,356 Crore Relief Package For Farmers Affected By September Floods

Mumbai News: BMC G South Ward Conducts Major Demolition Drive, Removes 169 Illegal Structures In...

Mumbai News: BMC G South Ward Conducts Major Demolition Drive, Removes 169 Illegal Structures In...

Mumbai News: Iconic Sahakar Talkies In Tilak Nagar Demolished; New 11-Floor Commercial Tower With...

Mumbai News: Iconic Sahakar Talkies In Tilak Nagar Demolished; New 11-Floor Commercial Tower With...