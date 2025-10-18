Panvel Civic Body Urges Citizens To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly, Pollution-Free Diwali Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0 | Anand Chaini

As part of the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali.

Civic chief’s appeal for environmental responsibility

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale urged residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers and to adopt environment-friendly practices during the festive season. “Air pollution is one of the major contributors to climate change and rising global temperatures. The toxic gases released from crackers harm plants, birds, animals, and human health. Every citizen must take responsibility to protect the environment,” said Commissioner Chitale.

Initiative to reduce air pollution

The initiative aims to curb air pollution caused by harmful emissions such as carbon dioxide and sulfur released from firecrackers. The civic body has also launched several awareness and preventive activities to improve air quality across the city.

Green Festival competitions to engage youth

To encourage young citizens, PMC has organized Green Festival competitions in schools to promote awareness about celebrating an environmentally conscious Diwali. The competitions aim to instill sustainable habits and highlight the importance of reducing pollution during festivities.

Call for a cracker-free, waste-free celebration

The Corporation has appealed to all residents to celebrate a firecracker-free, waste-free, and pollution-free Diwali, supporting the goals of the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0. Citizens are encouraged to use only noise-free, light-based fireworks and contribute to a cleaner and greener festival.