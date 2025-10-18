 Mumbai News: Fire Destroys Stock At Andheri East Warehouse; No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Fire Destroys Stock At Andheri East Warehouse; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Fire Destroys Stock At Andheri East Warehouse; No Injuries Reported

According to the BMC Disaster Management Cell, the fire erupted around 8:10 AM in a closed galla on the ground floor of the structure, near Ashok Tower in the KDN Compound, Marol, Ashok Nagar.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Fire Destroys Stock At Andheri East Warehouse; No Injuries Reported | FPJ/Representational Image

A fire broke out at a ground-plus-one storey structure on Military Road, Andheri East, on Friday morning. Though stocks of tyres, CCTV cameras, and three two-wheelers were destroyed, no injuries were reported. Firefighting operations continued for six hours before the blaze was fully extinguished.

Multiple agencies respond to fire

According to the BMC Disaster Management Cell, the fire erupted around 8:10 AM in a closed galla on the ground floor of the structure, near Ashok Tower in the KDN Compound, Marol, Ashok Nagar. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared it a Level-I (minor) fire at 7:55 AM. Multiple agencies, including the MFB, Mumbai Police, Adani electricity officials, 108 ambulance services, and local ward staff, were mobilised to the spot.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Unveils 'Athena, A Student-Engineered Electric Race Car
article-image

Extent of damage and firefighting efforts

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM’s Office Sets Up Dedicated War Room To Streamline Health Schemes
Maharashtra CM’s Office Sets Up Dedicated War Room To Streamline Health Schemes
Maharashtra To Equip 2,939 Police Stations And Chowkies With Disaster Response Kits At ₹46.49 Crore
Maharashtra To Equip 2,939 Police Stations And Chowkies With Disaster Response Kits At ₹46.49 Crore
Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam Celebrates Diwali With Safai Workers In Kandivali West
Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam Celebrates Diwali With Safai Workers In Kandivali West
Mumbai News: Fire Destroys Stock At Andheri East Warehouse; No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Fire Destroys Stock At Andheri East Warehouse; No Injuries Reported

A fire official said, “The blaze affected 1,000–1,500 sq. ft. and damaged vehicle parts, tyres, computers, printers, files, office equipment, one car, three two-wheelers, AC units, CCTV cameras, and parts of the structure including windows, doors, and AC sheets. Some portions collapsed, and cracks appeared in others; however, fortunately, no injuries were reported.” The fire was completely extinguished by 2:42 PM.

Cause under investigation

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, officials said, as authorities assess the total losses and structural impact.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM’s Office Sets Up Dedicated War Room To Streamline Health Schemes

Maharashtra CM’s Office Sets Up Dedicated War Room To Streamline Health Schemes

Maharashtra To Equip 2,939 Police Stations And Chowkies With Disaster Response Kits At ₹46.49...

Maharashtra To Equip 2,939 Police Stations And Chowkies With Disaster Response Kits At ₹46.49...

Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam Celebrates Diwali With Safai Workers In Kandivali West

Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam Celebrates Diwali With Safai Workers In Kandivali West

Mumbai News: Fire Destroys Stock At Andheri East Warehouse; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Fire Destroys Stock At Andheri East Warehouse; No Injuries Reported

Navi Mumbai News: Massive Fire Destroys Pharmaceutical Company In Rabale MIDC; No Casualties...

Navi Mumbai News: Massive Fire Destroys Pharmaceutical Company In Rabale MIDC; No Casualties...