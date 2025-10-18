Mumbai News: Fire Destroys Stock At Andheri East Warehouse; No Injuries Reported | FPJ/Representational Image

A fire broke out at a ground-plus-one storey structure on Military Road, Andheri East, on Friday morning. Though stocks of tyres, CCTV cameras, and three two-wheelers were destroyed, no injuries were reported. Firefighting operations continued for six hours before the blaze was fully extinguished.

Multiple agencies respond to fire

According to the BMC Disaster Management Cell, the fire erupted around 8:10 AM in a closed galla on the ground floor of the structure, near Ashok Tower in the KDN Compound, Marol, Ashok Nagar. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared it a Level-I (minor) fire at 7:55 AM. Multiple agencies, including the MFB, Mumbai Police, Adani electricity officials, 108 ambulance services, and local ward staff, were mobilised to the spot.

Extent of damage and firefighting efforts

A fire official said, “The blaze affected 1,000–1,500 sq. ft. and damaged vehicle parts, tyres, computers, printers, files, office equipment, one car, three two-wheelers, AC units, CCTV cameras, and parts of the structure including windows, doors, and AC sheets. Some portions collapsed, and cracks appeared in others; however, fortunately, no injuries were reported.” The fire was completely extinguished by 2:42 PM.

Cause under investigation

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, officials said, as authorities assess the total losses and structural impact.