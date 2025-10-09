Mumbai News: Minister Ashish Shelar Announces Comprehensive Restoration And Beautification Of Mahim Fort; VIDEO

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar inspects Mahim Fort ahead of its restoration and beautification drive | X - @ShelarAshish

Mumbai: The historic Mahim fort and its surrounding three-acre area are set for comprehensive restoration and beautification. Cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar visited the fort on Thursday along with senior officials of Archeological Survey of India and the BMC.

Historic Legacy of Mahim Fort

The original structure was built in the 13th century by King Bhimdev (Bhimbraj). In the 14th century, the Sultan of Gujarat attacked it, and later, in the 16th century, the Portuguese rebuilt the fort—known today as Mahim Fort. Close to it stand the Bandra Fort and Worli Fort.

Encroachment Clearance and Preservation Plans

Over the years, a large number of unauthorized constructions had come up around this historic site. The BMC undertook efforts to clear these encroachments, and as a result, today, Mahim Fort can breathe freely once again.

Now, the fort will undergo preservation, conservation, and beautification, to be executed jointly by the BMC, its consultants, and the Archaeology Department.

Also Watch:

Three-Acre Coastal Heritage Site

The entire fort area covers around one acre, while the surrounding open and other spaces extend over two acres, making it a three-acre coastal site. The remains found in the area — some dating back to King Bhimdev’s era and later Portuguese structures — still exist within the premises. A comprehensive development plan and policy for this entire area will be implemented under the leadership of the BMC, informed Minister Shelar while talking to media persons.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/