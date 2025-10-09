 Mumbai News: Bomb Threat Email Causes Panic At Bandra Family Court In BKC; Police, BDDS Conduct Search, No Explosives Found
Mumbai News: Bomb Threat Email Causes Panic At Bandra Family Court In BKC; Police, BDDS Conduct Search, No Explosives Found

Mumbai News: Bomb Threat Email Causes Panic At Bandra Family Court In BKC; Police, BDDS Conduct Search, No Explosives Found

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Bandra Family Court evacuated after bomb threat email; no explosives found during police search | Representative Image

Mumbai: A threatening email was received at the Bandra Family Court in BKC on Thursday. Following the email, the BKC police station and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were informed. A bomb squad team arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough search, but nothing was recovered.

Bomb Threat Triggers Police Action

According to the police, the email was received around 4:30 pm at the Family Court's official email ID. In the email, the sender claimed that a bomb had been planted in the BKC Family Court.

After receiving this information, the BKC police immediately arrived at the court, evacuated it, and, along with the BDDS, conducted a detailed search; however, no explosives were found.

Email Mentions POCSO Case and Political Allegations

The email further claimed that a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case was filed against S.V. Shekhar was influenced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The sender demanded that the case be shifted out of Chennai, alleging that it had been filed under pressure from judges and politicians.

Mumbai Bomb Threat: Dadar Railway Station Searched After Hoax Call, No Explosives Found
Investigation to Trace Email Sender Underway

Police are currently working to identify the sender of the threatening email and are trying to trace the IP (Internet Protocol) address.

