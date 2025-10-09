Mumbai News: Restoration Of 800-Year-Old Mahim Fort Gains Momentum, BMC Coordinates Handover With Customs Department; VIDEO

BMC and Customs Department coordinate for the restoration of Mahim Fort as Minister Ashish Shelar reviews development plans | File Photo

Mumbai: The restoration of the 800-year-old Mahim Fort and its surrounding three-acre area has resumed with renewed focus.. The BMC’s G North Ward is coordinating with the Customs Department, which currently holds possession of the site, to initiate a formal handover.

On Thursday, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar, along with civic officials, inspected the fort to review the proposed restoration and development plans.

Historical Significance of Mahim Fort

Originally built in the 13th century by King Bhimdev (Bhimbraj), Mahim Fort was attacked by the Sultan of Gujarat in the 14th century and later rebuilt by the Portuguese in the 16th century. The 25-metre-high black stone fort served as a key defense post under various rulers, from Raja Bimba to the British. Nearby stand Bandra Fort and Worli Fort.

Although Mahim Fort was declared a Grade-I heritage site and a state-protected monument in 1975, it fell into disrepair and became heavily encroached upon. In 2021, the BMC launched restoration efforts, but progress has been limited as the fort remains under the ownership of the Union government’s Customs Department.

Handover and Structural Strengthening Plans

Assistant Commissioner of G/North Ward, Vinayak Vispute, said, “The handover process will be initiated soon. Restoration and structural strengthening work is under process.”

The fort is set to undergo preservation, conservation, and beautification, jointly led by the BMC, its consultants, and the Archaeology Department. Conservation architect Vikas Dilawari has been appointed to prepare a detailed project report and oversee the restoration.

Another civic official added, “Prolonged exposure to moisture and saline air due to the fort’s coastal location has weakened its walls. The foundation requires urgent reinforcement, for which an expert from VJTI has also been engaged.” Nearly two years back around 200 unauthorised structures were cleared from the fort's vicinity.

Comprehensive Development Plan Announced

Shelar stated, "A comprehensive development plan and policy for this entire area will be implemented under the leadership of the BMC. A meeting in this regard will be held at Mantralaya next week."

Also Watch:

The entire fort area covers around one acre, while the surrounding open and other spaces extend over two acres, making it a three-acre coastal site. The remains found in the area some dating back to King Bhimdev’s era and later Portuguese structures still exist within the premises.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/