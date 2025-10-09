Extortion Case Linked To Zeeshan Siddique: Accused Also Demanded ₹5 Crore From Cricketer Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai: In a major revelation, the accused arrested for threatening former minister and late NCP leader Baba Siddique’s son, Zeeshan Siddique, had also allegedly demanded ₹5 crore in extortion from Indian cricketer Rinku Singh. According to police investigations, the accused, Mohammad Dilshad Naushad, had sent a threatening email to Rinku Singh’s event manager, claiming to be a member of the D-Company, and warned of dire consequences if his demands were not met.

For the first time, the Mumbai Police successfully extradited a cyber extortionist — 33-year-old Dilshad, a resident of Darbhanga, Bihar — from Trinidad and Tobago. He is accused of demanding ₹10 crore from Zeeshan Siddique via a series of threatening emails. Based on a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued through Interpol, Dilshad was arrested upon his arrival at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

In April 2025, Zeeshan Siddique lodged a complaint alleging he had received emails threatening to kill him if he failed to pay ₹10 crore. The emails sent between April 19 and 21, 2025 mentioned that his fate would be the same as his father’s, Baba Siddique. The sender falsely claimed links to the D-Company and attempted to mislead investigators by stating that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had no connection to Baba Siddique’s death.

Following the complaint, Bandra Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person, later transferring the case to the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC). Working with the Cyber Cell and Google officials, investigators traced the IP address of the threatening emails to Trinidad and Tobago. Further technical tracking confirmed the identity of the accused as Mohammad Dilshad.

Mumbai Police, with assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs and Interpol, successfully coordinated Dilshad’s extradition. He was immediately taken into custody upon landing in Mumbai.

During the probe, police discovered that Dilshad had also targeted Indian cricketer Rinku Singh. On February 5, 2025, at 7:57 a.m., he sent the first message to Rinku Singh’s event manager, disguising his threat as a friendly message as “Hope you are well. I am your biggest fan and happy that you are playing for KKR. Rinku sir, I hope you continue your tireless efforts. One day you will reach the peak of your career. Sir, I have a request — if you can help me financially, Allah will bless you more, Inshallah.”

When no response came, he sent another message on April 9, 2025, at 11:56 p.m. saying “I want Rs 5 crore. I will arrange the time and place. Please send your confirmation.” Finally, on April 20, 2025, at 7:41 a.m., Dilshad sent a chilling one-line message “Reminder! D-Company.”

According to senior officers, Dilshad is highly skilled in cyber technology and attempted to exploit his technical knowledge to issue threats from abroad. While investigations are underway to determine whether he was part of any larger criminal syndicate, police have clarified that so far, no evidence links him to any organized gang.

Police officials added that he used the D-Company name merely to instill fear and extort money. In Rinku Singh’s case, he never contacted the cricketer directly but targeted his event manager. The case marks one of the rare instances where Mumbai Police have executed an international extradition for a cyber extortion case, highlighting the department’s growing emphasis on combating digital threats that target celebrities and public figures. No any FIR registered in Rinku threat case.

