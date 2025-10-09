Praja Foundation Report Reveals Sharp Decline In Funds Allocated To BMC Wards |

Mumbai: In startling data revealing the disparity of funds allocation by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) within its 24 administrative wards and the regions of Mumbai, over the past five years, while the BMC’s overall budget has nearly doubled—from Rs 39,027 crore in 2021–22 to Rs 74,367 crore in 2025–26—the share allocated to wards has steadily declined from 18% to just 11%.

The trend signals a growing gap in capital investment between overall city projects and local ward-level needs, with wards receiving a much smaller proportion of funds in recent years.

The data was released by the Praja Foundation, in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), which on Thursday launched its Report on the Ward-Wise Budget of Mumbai, highlighting the widening gap in budget distribution across the city, underscoring the urgent need to strengthen ward-level financial planning in Mumbai.

According to the report, if only the BMC budget of Rs 74,000 crore for 2025-26 is considered, the Island City allocates up to 37% of the total ward revenue expenditure for its population, which constitutes 24.80% of the total Mumbai; whereas 35% for a population of 44.42% in western suburbs and 28% budget for 30.78% population in eastern suburbs.

“The report highlights the importance of designing ward-level plans that consider population growth, infrastructure needs etc. It raises a question about why important factors such as population and living conditions are disregarded while planning for the city’s budget,” said Sitaram Kunte, Advisor, Praja Foundation & Former Chief Secretary, Maharashtra.

As per the report, the top three wards in total expenditure (revenue + capital) and average per capita from the year 2021-22 to 2023-24 are A ward (Colaba, Cuffe Parade); B ward (Dongri, Masjid) and C ward (Marine lines, Kalbadevi). While the bottom three are R-North (Dahisar), R-South (Kandivali) and K-East (Andheri, Jogeshwari Vile Parle East).

The top wards providing the civic amenities such as storm water drains, solid waste management, roads, open spaces/gardens etc include A (Colaba, Cuffe Parade); B ward (Dongri, Masjid); C ward (Marine lines, Kalbadevi); T (Mulund); G-South (Worli, Lower Parel); H-West (Bandra, Khar, Santacruz West).

While the bottom wards in the civic amenities include R-North (Dahisar); R-South (Kandivali); M-East (Govandi, Mankhurd); H-East (Bandra, Juhu, Santacruz East); L (Kurla) etc.

Some of the key highlights from the report are:

-The Island City, despite having just 25% of Mumbai’s population, records the highest per capita revenue expenditure.

-The Western Suburb, home to the largest share of the city’s population (44.42%), receives the lowest per capita revenue and capital expenditure, highlighting a disparity between population size and allocation of resources.

-The Eastern Suburb, with 30.78% of the population, secures the highest per capita capital expenditure, suggesting a stronger focus on infrastructure and developmental projects in this region.

