Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 26-Year-Old Actress Falls Prey To 'Digital Arrest', Loses ₹6.5 Lakh To Online Con Posing As Delhi Cop

Representational Image |

Mumbai: A 26-year-old television actress living in Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 6.5 lakh after falling victim to a cyber fraud operation by a fraudster posing as a Delhi cop who placed her under a digital arrest for nearly seven hours. The incident took place earlier this week and came to light after the actress filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police.

According to reports, the victim, who has worked in several Bengali television serials and a few Hindi shows, recently moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in Bollywood. She currently resides in Jogeshwari (West). On Monday, she received a phone call from a person posing as a mobile service provider executive, claiming that her number was linked to illegal banking activities and would soon be deactivated.

Fake Cop Introduces Himself As Delhi Police Cyber Dept Official

Shortly after, she received a WhatsApp video call from a man dressed in a police uniform, who introduced himself as an officer from the Delhi Police’s cybercrime department, reported News18. During the video call, the man instructed her to sit alone, display her Aadhaar card, and cooperate in what he described as a 'verification process.'

The scammer claimed she was involved in multiple financial frauds and that her passport and bank accounts would be frozen unless she followed instructions. He also sent her fake Supreme Court documents and legal notices, heightening her fear.

Under pressure, the actress was told to deposit Rs 6.5 lakh into a bank account for 'temporary verification' to prove her innocence. The fraudster assured her that the money would be refunded once her identity was cleared. Believing the story, she made the transfer as directed.

Victim Approaches Oshiwara Police Station

After the prolonged video call ended, the actress grew suspicious and checked the caller’s number on the Truecaller app, which identified it as a potential scam. Realising she had been duped, she immediately approached the Oshiwara police station and lodged a complaint.

“The fraudster impersonated a Delhi Police officer and kept the victim engaged on video calls for hours, threatening her with legal action,” a police officer said as quoted by the Indian Express. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to trace the suspects.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/