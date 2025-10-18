Mumbai Crime: LT Marg Police Arrest 6 Over Kidnapping, Assault And ₹79 Lakh Gold Heist

LT Marg Police seize 591 grams of gold and cash after arresting six accused in high-value kidnapping and assault case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The LT Marg Police have arrested six people in connection with the kidnapping and assault of a businessman over a dispute involving gold worth nearly ₹79 lakh. The incident took place on the night of October 14 near Old Hanuman Galli.

Forcible Abduction And Confinement

According to L T Marg police, the complainant was standing near his building when a WagonR car arrived, and three unknown men along with one woman forcibly pushed him into the vehicle. The group took him to an unknown location in Parel, where he was confined in a third-floor room.

Assault And Gold Extortion

At the spot, Tarak Maiti and Raghunath Maiti confronted the complainant over a previous gold transaction dispute and physically assaulted him. The four kidnappers were also present during the assault.

Acting in conspiracy, the accused allegedly coerced the complainant into parting with 591 grams of gold worth ₹76,23,900, and additional amounts—₹15,000 via Google Pay and ₹2,99,000 through cheque, totaling ₹79,37,900.

FIR Registered And Accused Identified

Following the incident, the complainant approached LT Marg Police Station and filed a complaint. An FIR was registered under sections 140(2), 61(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Arrested Accused identified as Tarak Maiti (35) – Goldsmith, resident of Nerul, Navi Mumbai, Raghunath Maiti (34) – Goldsmith, resident of Nerul, Navi Mumbai, Deepak Mahadik (45), Dog Trainer, resident of Worli, Alka Mahadik (35) Garment Seller, resident of Sewri, Rahul Dive (30) Driver, reaident of Shivajinagar, Govandi, Sunil Gorai (28) Goldsmith, resident of Kalbadevi and

Wanted Accused identified as Pawan Teltumbde (35), resident of Shivajinagar, Govandi.

Seizures And Investigation

L T Marg Police has Seized Property as 591 grams of gold worth ₹75 lakh and ₹2,35,500 in cash. The investigation is being conducted by Police Inspector Kale under the supervision of the Senior Police Inspector, LT Marg Police Station.

