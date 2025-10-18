Mumbai News: IIT Bombay Report Suggests Demolishing Goregaon's Veer Savarkar Flyover For VDLR Double-Decker Bridge, Civic Decision Pending

Veer Savarkar Flyover in Goregaon West | File Photo

Mumbai: In a recent development, experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay stated in their report that demolishing the Veer Savarkar flyover in Goregaon is the only viable option to accommodate the proposed Versova-Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) double-decker bridge. However, civic authorities are yet to make a final decision on the matter.

Political Opposition To Flyover Demolition

Amid strong opposition from local residents, BJP MLA Vidya Thakur urged the BMC to explore alternatives to avoid demolishing the existing Veer Savarkar flyover, warning of major traffic disruptions.

She also wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, suggesting the flyover be integrated into the proposed VDLR project. So, the BMC had commissioned a study involving retired bridge officials and IIT Bombay experts to assess the viability of demolition.

Study Findings And Alternatives Evaluated

"The IIT report concluded that demolition is the only feasible option to accommodate the proposed double-decker VDLR. A final decision is yet to be made,” confirmed a senior civic official.

He added that five alternatives were evaluated, and the double-decker bridge was found to be the most efficient, as it would ease local traffic and serve as a key link between Mindspace–Malad and Dindoshi—leading to the proposal to demolish the existing flyover.

The Free Press Journal highlighted the potential inconvenience to commuters, while a public campaign has been launched to save the flyover from being razed.

Veer Savarkar Flyover: Importance And Concerns

The seven-year-old Veer Savarkar Flyover (MTNL Flyover) in Goregaon West, built in 2018 at a cost of Rs 27 crore, connects the Western Express Highway near Radisson Hotel to Rustomjee Ozone. It reduced travel time between WEH, Goregaon, and Malad—from over 45 minutes to under 10.

However, residents fear that its premature demolition will worsen traffic congestion until Phase 2 of the VDLR, a westward extension over the railway tracks, becomes operational.

The flyover serves as a crucial east-west connector, helping commuters bypass the busy S.V. Road, and is used by people from Goregaon, Malad, Marve, Madh, Aksa, and Charkop.

