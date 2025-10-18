Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Urges Advertisers To Obtain Mandatory Permissions Before Displaying Hoardings, Banners And LED Signage

NMMC urges advertisers and businesses in Navi Mumbai to obtain mandatory permissions for hoardings, banners, and LED displays to ensure compliance with state regulations | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appealed to all advertisers, businesses, and citizens to secure mandatory permissions before displaying any form of advertisement within city limits, in accordance with the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations (Regulation and Control of Display of Sky-Signs and Advertisements) Rules, 2022.

Rules Applicable Across Maharashtra Municipal Corporations

As per the Urban Development Department’s notification dated May 9, 2022, the rules are applicable to all municipal corporations in Maharashtra except the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Under Sections 244 and 245 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, no advertisement can be displayed without prior written permission from the Municipal Commissioner.

Types Of Advertisements Covered

The term “advertisement” covers all forms of displays visible from public roads, including hoardings, banners, name boards, neon and glow signs, LED and digital screens, video or laser displays, and other illuminated publicity material.

Citywide Survey To Ensure Compliance

To ensure compliance, NMMC has appointed M/s Ornate Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to conduct a citywide survey of all advertisement hoardings and signage. The agency will use a mobile application to gather data, contact advertisers through a call centre for guidance, and issue notices to those operating without valid permissions.

Official Advisory To Citizens And Advertisers

NMMC officials have urged citizens and advertisers to extend full cooperation to representatives of Ornate Technologies during the survey. “Our goal is to ensure transparency, safety, and orderly display of advertisements across Navi Mumbai,” said a senior civic official.

“We request all advertisers to regularize their displays by applying for permissions online to avoid penalties and ensure compliance.”

Application Process For Permits

The civic body has directed advertisers to apply through its official website https://app.nmmconline.in, submit the required documents, and pay the prescribed advertisement fees to obtain valid permits before putting up any form of advertisement.

