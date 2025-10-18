Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Organises Eco-Friendly ‘Fort Building Competition’ Under State’s Durgotsav Initiative

NMMC | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a ‘Fort Building Competition’ to celebrate the state’s rich heritage and promote eco-friendly cultural traditions during Diwali.

The initiative comes after 12 forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were recently included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, marking a proud moment for Maharashtra.

Participation Open To Students And Citizens

The competition is being organized by NMMC’s Sports and Cultural Department. The aim is to encourage citizens, especially students, to recreate miniature replicas of historic forts and celebrate Maharashtra’s glorious history.

Registration And Submission Guidelines

As part of the government’s Durgotsav 2025, citizens can register between October 12 and 25, 2025, through the official website www.durgotsav.com. Participants are required to build replicas of any of the 12 UNESCO-listed forts — including Raigad, Pratapgad, Sindhudurg, Shivneri, Panhala, Lohgad, Padmadurg, and others and upload a selfie with their creation.

Verified participants will receive a digital appreciation certificate signed by the Chief Minister.

NMMC Introduces City-Level Fort Competition

To promote greater participation at the city level, NMMC has introduced its own Fort Building Competition, inviting entries through https://q.me-qr.com/wlRTYWOz. The civic body has urged participants to use eco-friendly materials such as clay, wood, cardboard, paper, and rangoli, and to display a brief historical note about the chosen fort.

Competition Categories And Judging Criteria

The contest will be held in two categories — School Group and Open Group (for institutions, mandals, and housing societies). Entries must be submitted by October 22, 2025, 5 p.m., along with a PDF containing five photographs of the fort model from different angles.

Based on these images, the preliminary round will be judged, and shortlisted entries will be announced on October 24, 2025. The final round will take place on October 25 and 26, when the evaluation committee will visit the sites for inspection.

Evaluation And Awards

Entries will be judged on historical accuracy, creativity, artistic presentation, eco-friendliness, teamwork, cleanliness, and overall design. Outstanding entries will be awarded certificates and mementos.

Municipal Commissioner Appeals For Participation

Municipal commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has appealed to students and citizens to actively participate in this initiative, preserve the cultural legacy of fort-building during Diwali, and contribute to setting a world record for the highest number of fort replicas built in Maharashtra.

