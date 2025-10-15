Navi Mumbai News: NGO Urges NMMC To Include Common Utility Ducts In Roads To Prevent Repeated Excavations

NMMC | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, October 11: The Sankalp Welfare Association has written to the Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demanding the inclusion of common underground utility ducts in all ongoing and future infrastructure projects to prevent repeated road excavations and loss of public funds.

In a letter addressed to the Commissioner, the association highlighted that fresh road-digging activity is currently underway at Parsik Hill for laying water pipelines, despite the road being in excellent condition.

The NGO alleged that such repeated digging reflects poor coordination among NMMC’s internal departments and results in “serious inconvenience to citizens and waste of crores of rupees on avoidable repairs.”

Coordination Issues Among Departments

The association noted that multiple departments including water supply, telecom, power, and internet providers — often dig up newly built roads to lay their respective pipelines or cables, leading to the destruction of quality infrastructure and financial loss to the civic body.

NGO’s Demands to NMMC

Adv. Vishwanath S. Kulkarni, representing Sankalp Welfare Association, has urged NMMC to:

1. Mandate a common utility duct in all ongoing and upcoming underground works.

2. Conduct a site inspection at Parsik Hill before allowing further excavation.

3. Fix accountability on officials responsible for unnecessary damage to public property.

4. Ensure that all Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for new road and infrastructure projects include dedicated underground utility corridors.

Warning of Further Action

The NGO further cautioned that failure to act promptly “will amount to deliberate negligence causing loss to national property” and warned that it would approach the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra if corrective measures are not initiated.

Copies of the representation have also been forwarded to the Secretary, Urban Development Department, Mantralaya, and Sajag Nagrik Manch, Navi Mumbai.

