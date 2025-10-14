Navi Mumbai News: NMMC’s Diwali Exhibition By ETC Centre For Differently-Abled Receives Overwhelming Response

NMMC officials attend the ETC Centre’s Diwali exhibition supporting differently-abled participants | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai: Diwali exhibition by the Education, Training and Facilitation Centre (ETC) for the Differently-Abled by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) received an overwhelming response.

Empowering Differently-Abled Citizens

Speaking about the initiative, Assistant Commissioner and ETC Centre Director Anuradha Babar said, " the ETC Centre continues to organize such initiatives as part of NMMC’s commitment to inclusive development and social empowerment, helping differently-abled citizens gain visibility and encouragement in their communities."

Showcasing Talent and Festive Spirit

The event showcased handcrafted items, decorative materials, and traditional festive snacks prepared by differently-abled students, individuals, and their parents.

Civic Officials Extend Support

Held on the ground floor of the NMMC headquarters, the exhibition formed part of the corporation’s ongoing efforts to promote empowerment and self-reliance among differently-abled citizens.

Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, along with Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Kisanrao Palande, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Satyawan Ubale, Medical Health Officer Dr. Prashant Jawade, Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr. Ajay Gadade, and Deputy Commissioner (Sports and Cultural Affairs) Abhilasha Patil, visited the exhibition, interacted with participants, and appreciated their creativity. Many of the officials also purchased Diwali items to support the participants.

Also Watch:

Encouraging Confidence and Self-Reliance

“The annual exhibition provides a valuable platform for differently-abled individuals and their families to showcase their talents, gain recognition, and earn income. The enthusiastic response each year brings joy to the participants and motivates them further.” said Babar.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/