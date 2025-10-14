 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC’s Diwali Exhibition By ETC Centre For Differently-Abled Receives Overwhelming Response
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: NMMC’s Diwali Exhibition By ETC Centre For Differently-Abled Receives Overwhelming Response

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC’s Diwali Exhibition By ETC Centre For Differently-Abled Receives Overwhelming Response

Diwali exhibition by the Education, Training and Facilitation Centre (ETC) for the Differently-Abled by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) received an overwhelming response. The event showcased handcrafted items, decorative materials, and traditional festive snacks prepared by differently-abled students, individuals, and their parents.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
NMMC officials attend the ETC Centre’s Diwali exhibition supporting differently-abled participants | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai: Diwali exhibition by the Education, Training and Facilitation Centre (ETC) for the Differently-Abled by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) received an overwhelming response.

Empowering Differently-Abled Citizens

Speaking about the initiative, Assistant Commissioner and ETC Centre Director Anuradha Babar said, " the ETC Centre continues to organize such initiatives as part of NMMC’s commitment to inclusive development and social empowerment, helping differently-abled citizens gain visibility and encouragement in their communities."

Showcasing Talent and Festive Spirit

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ED Raids 13 Locations In Gujarat In ₹91-Crore Q-Fon App Ponzi Scam
Mumbai: ED Raids 13 Locations In Gujarat In ₹91-Crore Q-Fon App Ponzi Scam
Mumbai News: BMC To Hold Public Hearing On SGNP Zonal Master Plan Post-Diwali
Mumbai News: BMC To Hold Public Hearing On SGNP Zonal Master Plan Post-Diwali
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud Case: Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Duping Vashi Firm Of ₹45.5 Lakh By Impersonating Owner On WhatsApp
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud Case: Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Duping Vashi Firm Of ₹45.5 Lakh By Impersonating Owner On WhatsApp
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Sees Steady Rise In Ridership After Final Phase Launch; Officials Optimistic About Reducing Local Train Load
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Sees Steady Rise In Ridership After Final Phase Launch; Officials Optimistic About Reducing Local Train Load

The event showcased handcrafted items, decorative materials, and traditional festive snacks prepared by differently-abled students, individuals, and their parents.

Civic Officials Extend Support

Held on the ground floor of the NMMC headquarters, the exhibition formed part of the corporation’s ongoing efforts to promote empowerment and self-reliance among differently-abled citizens.

Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, along with Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Kisanrao Palande, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Satyawan Ubale, Medical Health Officer Dr. Prashant Jawade, Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr. Ajay Gadade, and Deputy Commissioner (Sports and Cultural Affairs) Abhilasha Patil, visited the exhibition, interacted with participants, and appreciated their creativity. Many of the officials also purchased Diwali items to support the participants.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Celebrate 'Reading Inspiration Day' On October 15 Honouring Dr APJ Abdul...
article-image

Encouraging Confidence and Self-Reliance

“The annual exhibition provides a valuable platform for differently-abled individuals and their families to showcase their talents, gain recognition, and earn income. The enthusiastic response each year brings joy to the participants and motivates them further.” said Babar.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ED Raids 13 Locations In Gujarat In ₹91-Crore Q-Fon App Ponzi Scam

Mumbai: ED Raids 13 Locations In Gujarat In ₹91-Crore Q-Fon App Ponzi Scam

Mumbai News: BMC To Hold Public Hearing On SGNP Zonal Master Plan Post-Diwali

Mumbai News: BMC To Hold Public Hearing On SGNP Zonal Master Plan Post-Diwali

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud Case: Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Duping Vashi Firm Of ₹45.5 Lakh By...

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud Case: Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Duping Vashi Firm Of ₹45.5 Lakh By...

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Sees Steady Rise In Ridership After Final Phase Launch; Officials Optimistic...

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Sees Steady Rise In Ridership After Final Phase Launch; Officials Optimistic...

Mumbai News: Byculla Cable-Stayed East-West Connector Now 72% Complete, Deadline Extended To May...

Mumbai News: Byculla Cable-Stayed East-West Connector Now 72% Complete, Deadline Extended To May...