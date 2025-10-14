Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Celebrate 'Reading Inspiration Day' On October 15 Honouring Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Legacy With ‘One Hour Of Reading’ Initiative

NMMC to mark Reading Inspiration Day with ‘One Hour of Reading’ event celebrating Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s legacy | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will mark Reading Inspiration Day on October 15 with a special initiative titled - One Hour of Reading at its headquarters. The event is intended to promote the joy of reading among citizens, students, and civic employees.

Civic Officials and Staff to Participate in Reading Session

The initiative will be held at the Knowledge Centre on the third floor of the NMMC headquarters, will see officers and staff gathering between 11 a.m. and 12 noon to read books of their choice.

Some participants will read excerpts from popular titles, while others will share their thoughts about their favorite books. Citizens have also been invited to join the reading session from their homes or workplaces during the same time.

Schools and Libraries to Host Reading Activities

To further spread the message, the NMMC Education Department has instructed all municipal and private schools and colleges in the city to celebrate Reading Inspiration Day with a series of activities encouraging students to cultivate reading habits.

31 Municipal Libraries to Hold Special Programs

In addition, 31 municipal libraries across Navi Mumbai will host special reader engagement programs to promote reading culture..

Tribute to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s Legacy

"The initiative coincides with the birth anniversary of former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, which is observed statewide as Reading Inspiration Day under the Maharashtra government’s directive," said an official.

Commissioner Urges Citizens to Donate Books

Highlighting the Marathi Language Department’s theme “Let’s take a pledge to make Marathi a language of knowledge” Commissioner Dr. Shinde appealed to citizens to donate old or unused books to municipal libraries. “Books are a treasure that must be shared. On this Reading Inspiration Day, let us contribute to building a stronger culture of reading,” he said.

